Mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics pop-up in Vanderhoof, Fraser Lake

Northern Health’s mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic on wheels recently made a stop in Vanderhoof and Fraser Lake.

The drop-in clinic offered first and second doses at the Co-op Food Store parking lot in Vanderhoof from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16.

Northern Health (NH) spokesperson Eryn Collins said nearly 80 first and second doses were administered.

The mobile vaccine clinic could be spotted the following day, Friday, Sept. 17, in Fraser Lake at the Fraser Lake Mall, offering first and second doses for individuals 12 years old and up.

As of Wednesday, Sept. 15, a total of 360,470 doses had been administered across the NH region, covering an area of nearly 600,000 square kilometres.

It was estimated 60 per cent of the eligible population in Fraser Lake, and 65 per cent in Fort St. James had been fully immunized as of Tuesday, Sept. 14. In Vanderhoof 55 per cent of the population had received their second dose with 51 per cent in Vanderhoof rural.

“We continue to encourage people to seek out opportunities to get their first and second doses, and to be as nimble and creative as possible in offering low-barrier and accessible options to ensure everyone who wants to and can be immunized, gets fully vaccinated,” Collins said.

Over the last few weeks, the mobile clinic has been to nearly all NH communities and has either completed or has planned return visits to many communities.

Collins encourages everyone to visit the NH website for future immunization offerings.

