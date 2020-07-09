MLAs say Parksville will better prepared for flooding emergencies

The Englishman River flood hazard mapping project will help Parksville Qualicum Beach be better prepared for flooding emergencies. (File photo)

The Regional District of Nanaimo is receiving $150,000 from the B.C. government for its Englishman River Flood Hazard Mapping project.

New Democrat MLAs Sheila Malcolmson and Scott Fraser said Parksville will be better prepared for flooding emergencies.

“As the impacts of climate change become increasingly visible, taking proactive measures to reduce flooding is more important than ever,” said Malcolmson, MLA for Nanaimo. “Working together with the Regional District of Nanaimo, our government is protecting the environment people depend on to live and work.”

“Investing in flood planning and mitigation is an investment in people’s safety and livelihoods,” said Fraser, MLA for Mid Island-Pacific Rim. “This funding will help develop flood hazard mapping for the Englishman River so that people can rest assured they are safe and prepared.”

Thee investments are part of $3.46 million in provincial emergency preparedness funding for 24 local governments and First Nations communities to help with flood risk assessment, flood mapping and flood mitigation planning.

This funding is part of the nearly $69.5-million Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF), designed to help communities prepare for, and respond to, disasters.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

