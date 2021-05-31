MLA writes of “terrible and tragic discovery” at former residential school

The flags at Cranbrook City Hall were at half mast Monday, May 31, marking the uncovering of the remains of 215 children near the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. (Corey Bullock photo)

Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka says the recent discovery of a mass grave for at least 215 indigenous children at the Kamloops Residential school is a stark truth about Canada’s “dark history.”

Shypitka wrote on his MLA Facebook page that the findings confirmed “an unthinkable loss that was spoken about but never documented.”

“To me personally this is so sickening it is hard to post my thoughts in fear of understating one of the most gut wrenching events I have ever been made aware of,” Shypitka wrote.

The City of Cranbrook also lowered its flags at City Hall to half mast in recognition of the tragic discovery.

Preliminary findings from a survey of the grounds at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops uncovered the remains of 215 children buried at the site, the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation said last Thursday.

The First Nation said the remains were confirmed near the city of Kamloops.

In a statement, Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc said they hired a specialist in ground-penetrating radar to carry out the work, and that their language and culture department oversaw the project to ensure it was done in a culturally appropriate and respectful way. The release did not specify the company or individual involved, or how the work was completed.

“We all need to hear and learn the stories that come from the investigations that will follow in the coming days and months and truly add them to the collective of other truths we are all beginning to learn,” Shypitka said.

“I think of my constituents and friends in the Ktunaxa communities across Kootenay East and I give my heart-felt support in what is a terrible and tragic discovery.

“Let us all pray for these 215 beautiful souls.”

Cranbrook Townsman