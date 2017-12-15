MLA Todd Stone makes a stop in Burns Lake
Approximately 30 local residents showed up at Alternative Grounds in Burns Lake on Dec. 12 to speak with MLA Todd Stone, B.C.'s former minister of transportation who's now running for the leadership of the B.C. Liberals. (Laura Blackwell photo)
