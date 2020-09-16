MLA to ride bike from Terrace to Kitimat

MLA Ellis Ross will ride his bike from Terrace to Kitimat on Sept. 16 to raise cancer awareness.

He had planned to participate in the Cops for Cancer relay bike ride from Prince Rupert to Terrace, covering the final 13km of the route. However, physical Cops for Cancer rides across the country have been cancelled last minute or shifted to a virtual format following an uptick in COVID-19 cases in several provinces, according to the Canadian Cancer Society, which organizes the relay.

Ross had already ridden his bike from Kitimat to Terrace in preparation for the relay (a gruelling journey that took about two hours 40 minutes, he said) and he wasn’t about to give up, so he decided to turn around and do the roughly 60 km ride again the other way.

He said he is inspired by the many social media messages he received from people who shared their stories of how cancer touched their lives. This year, the ride carried even more significance, Ross said, because his mother was diagnosed with cancer several months ago and is battling the illness in Prince George.

“I got extra motivation,” Ross said. “It’s got a personal meaning for me this time around.”

Ross said he would update The Terrace Standard after completing the ride.

