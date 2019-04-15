MLA Michelle Mungall welcomes over $30,000 in grant funding for crime prevention in Creston

"Ending violence against women is essential for the wellbeing of any community, including ours," said Mungall.

MLA Michelle Mungall is welcoming one-time grants totalling just over $30,000 for Creston from the Crime Prevention and Remediation program. Programs that mentor youth, support women escaping violence and help Indigenous families heal from intergenerational traumas will benefit from this funding.

“Ending violence against women is essential for the wellbeing of any community, including ours,” said Mungall. “This finding helps both programs continue this important work.”

Organizations in Creston receiving funding are:

· The Kootenai Community Centre Society, $8,132 for their Reaching for Hope Support Group that assists survivors of assault and family violence.

· The Valley Community Services Society, $29,942 for their Changing Culture: Changing Outcomes project that focuses on engaging boys and men in the prevention of violence against women.

The Crime Prevention and Remediation grant program is funded through proceeds of the Civil Forfeiture Office, which undermines the profit motive behind criminal activity by taking away tools and proceeds of crime and putting them back into programs that support community crime prevention and safety.

