MLA Doug Clovechok hospitalized in Calgary

Doug Clovechok has been hospitalized.

The MLA for Columbia River – Revelstoke was in and out of hospital for a few days after his appearance at the CP Holiday Train in Revelstoke last Thursday and remains in hospital in Alberta.

RELATED: CP Rail holiday train stops in Revelstoke

Clovechok is expected to undergo non-life-threatening surgery in Calgary today according to former Kootenay East MLA Bill Bennett. Bennett told a room full of Liberal supporters at an event for BC Liberal leadership hopeful Andrew Wilkinson in Revelstoke this morning.

“He’s been an absolutely tremendous MLA. I know a little bit about being an MLA and he’s a good one,” said Bennett. “He pays attention to what people are saying [and] travels all over.”

twitter.com

At the end of the event, the attendees gathered to take a photograph to send to Clovechok in hospital.

twitter.com