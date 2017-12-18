Columbia River- Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok was hospitalized after he appeared at the CP Holiday Train event in Revelstoke on Dec. 14. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

MLA Doug Clovechok hospitalized in Calgary

The Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA is expected to undergo non-life-threatening surgery today

Doug Clovechok has been hospitalized.

The MLA for Columbia River – Revelstoke was in and out of hospital for a few days after his appearance at the CP Holiday Train in Revelstoke last Thursday and remains in hospital in Alberta.

Clovechok is expected to undergo non-life-threatening surgery in Calgary today according to former Kootenay East MLA Bill Bennett. Bennett told a room full of Liberal supporters at an event for BC Liberal leadership hopeful Andrew Wilkinson in Revelstoke this morning.

“He’s been an absolutely tremendous MLA. I know a little bit about being an MLA and he’s a good one,” said Bennett. “He pays attention to what people are saying [and] travels all over.”

At the end of the event, the attendees gathered to take a photograph to send to Clovechok in hospital.

