MLA Doug Clovechok: ‘A safer highway is on the way’

Earlier in July MLA Doug Clovechok announced that his announcement on social media that the Ministry of Transportation is sourcing a netting system to keep small and medium sized rocks off the Trans Canada Highway.

The construction of the apparatus is a direct result of the letter-writing campaign spearheaded by Revelstoke local Shannon Smith, who first wrote to Premier Horgan and urged others to do the same after a rock-slide descended on her vehicle while commuting home from Salmon Arm on on October 17, 2017.

Following that announcement via social media Clovechok release the following statement on Aug.1:

“A safer highway is on the way. Before the election in 2017, one of my campaign goals was to bring more attention to the treacherous section of Highway 1 at Three Valley Gap. I’ve kept my promise, and we’ve come a long way in the last year.

“The remote avalanche stations were a start in 2016, and then we had a change in government. Over the last few months, my team and I have been working closely with Shannon Smith. Through this work, I was able to hand deliver to the Legislature over 600 signed letters from the people of Revelstoke. Within 40 minutes of questioning the Premier directly, I was able to illustrate the urgency of this issue by showing him that stack of letters along with the photos of Shannon’s accident, and the gigantic boulder that fell onto the Trans-Canada Highway this spring. I was also able to secure a commitment to treating this area as a priority. We now have a proposed design for a unique pilot project of a customized netting system to be installed on the rock face.

“On July 16th, I posted this information on my Facebook page, which has stimulated a number of requests for more information. I am attaching a photo of the proposed location of this Rock Attenuator System, which will increase public safety while I continue to fight and advocate for a more permanent solution. I will continue to post updates on my Facebook page and MLA reports as information becomes available. We all have loved ones who travel this highway, and we need to continue to work together for each other’s safety.

“I thank everyone for their constructive comments, encouragement, and ideas; you have not been strangers. I am proud of what we have accomplished and it’s a great honour to be your MLA for Columbia River – Revelstoke, working directly with and for you.

“There is still so much to do, and I welcome your letters and suggestions as we move forward.”