MLA Clovechok says he will run again

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok has been saying for a while now that he thinks a provincial election is coming sooner rather than later.

He still thinks so, evidenced by his decision this week to declare that he’s running again.

“It looks like the NDP may call an election, so I want the people I work for to know I am all in for another four years of working for them,” he said. “It’s an honour to represent the people of this region and I have lots more to give to this job. If the NDP want an election, I will fight hard for the right to continue representing Columbia River-Revelstoke.”

“We’ve accomplished a lot working together. My constituents have trusted me to be their voice on critical local and provincial issues. Health Care issues, land use issues, wildlife issues, public safety issues, water extraction issues, wildfire interface issues, child care issues are just a few examples we have worked on and found success together,” Clovechok said. “But there’s a lot more work to do. The Province and our region will need a steady hand, creativity and common sense to work our way back from the pandemic and undo the damage to the economy that both the pandemic and the NDP have caused.”

First elected as MLA in the May 2017 provincial election, Clovechok currently served as BC Liberal co-critic for Tourism Arts and Culture. The BC Liberals shuffled their cabinet this week and Clovechok moved into the co-critic role for Indigenous Relations.He also serves as the critic for Columbia Basin Trust, Columbia Power Corporation and the Columbia River Treaty. He is the elected Deputy Chair of the Select Standing Finance and Government Services Committee. Doug also served as Deputy Chair on the Committee to select the Chief Electoral Officer of BC and is a sitting member of the Select Standing Committee on Aboriginal Affairs.

Before politics, Doug worked in Tourism operations for Princess Tours and was an administrator in post-secondary education for College of the Rockies. Doug was also the President and CEO of the Calgary Educational Partnership Foundation and began his professional careers as a high school teacher. He holds a Master’s degree in Educational Leadership and Administration from Gonzaga University Graduate School of Business.

“Over the past three-plus years, my team and I have worked hard with constituents to broaden our support all across the riding, and we’re confident in that support as long as we continue to work hard taking nothing for granted,” Clovechok added.

Doug is a member of the Blackfoot Weasletraveller family and is an honorary Chief of the Piikani First Nation. Doug and his wife Susan live at Dutch Creek with their yellow lab Charlie and Isis the cat. Doug has three adult children and five grandchildren.

Clovechok has picked up the endorsement of Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick

“Doug Clovechok is known as one of the hardest-working, most effective MLAs in the Legislature and Riding,” said McCormick. “He cares and fights for our region like nobody else, and that’s why he has my full support.”

Kimberley Bulletin