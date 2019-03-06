Mixed flurries expected later today in Greater Victoria

A high of 6 C in the forecast for Greater Victoria

It might look like spring but according to Environment Canada it feels like -3 C outside as of coffee time Wednesday morning.

The actual temperature is 2 C, with a mainly sunny morning in the forecast.

Today's ~4am temperature of -4.5Â°C was #Victoria-Airport's coldest March temperature in 30 years, since Mar 4th, 1989. #BCStorm — YYJ Weather Records (@YYJ_Weather) March 6, 2019

Environment Canada is calling for mixed precipitation this afternoon with a high of 6 C.

Wet flurries are expected to fall this evening, with temperatures cooling down to 3 C.

READ ALSO: February sees extreme weather records

There is a 40 per cent chance of precipitation this afternoon and into the evening, with winds reaching gusts of 30 km/h.

Victoria is sitting at 62 per cent humidity and will reach 70 per cent later this afternoon.

Snow-rain showers are expected to fall in the morning on March 7, with a high of 3 C that will feel like -1 C.

The afternoon calls for a 60 per cent chance of showers, lowering to a 30 per cent chance later in the evening.

Friday evening is expected to be partly cloudy with a high of 3 C, which will feel like 1 C. Overnight it will feel like 0 C with a 20 per cent chance of rain.

kendra.crighton@blackpress.caFollow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.