Mixed bag of wet weather for Cariboo Chilcotin Thursday

It’s a wet start to the work day in Williams Lake Thursday morning.

Williams Lake and area residents will see snow mixed with rain beginning early this morning then changing to rain this afternoon. Snowfall amount five to 10 cm. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h near noon and a daytime high of 3C.

âš ï¸ Road conditions change âš ï¸ âš ï¸ So should your speed âš ï¸#ShiftIntoWinter Resources https://t.co/rCTwrw6zfc pic.twitter.com/SGTZwl7fQ0 — Drive BC (@DriveBC) November 10, 2018

Wednesday evening Williams Lake was under a fog advisory with near zero visibility but that has since been lifted.

Our neighbours to the west in the Bella Coola Valley are under a rainfall warning. Residents there can expect a total of 50 to 60 mm of rain before it tapers off Thursday afternoon.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible,” states Environment Canada.

“Rainfall warnings are issued when significant rainfall is expected.”

In Williams Lake Thursday evening there is a 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers early, with clearing near midnight. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h late this evening. Low minus 6C. Wind chill minus 9C overnight.

DriveBC is not reporting any major issues on area roads.

Highway 20 has compact snow between Graham Lake Access No 2 Rd and Cotton Rd for 173.9 km (Tatla Lake to 43 km west of Williams Lake) and also between Olsen Dr and Kappan Mtn Rd for 118.3 km (16 km east of Bella Coola to Anahim Lake).