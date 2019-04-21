Mixed bag of weather ahead for Chilliwack

Week starts off with rain before clearing for sunnier days midweek

The sunny weather enjoyed in Chilliwack for the Easter weekend will shift to rain clouds by Monday.

Environment Canada is forecasting two days of rain, but is expecting sun to return by Wednesday.

Later in the week, they are calling for more rain straight into the weekend.

There were no storm warnings in place for the area by Sunday evening. Last week, Chilliwack saw record-breaking rainfall. April 18 has 58.5 mm of rain, the wettest April 18 since records started in 1879, according to weather observer Roger Pannet. He called last week’s stour an “atmospheric deluge.”