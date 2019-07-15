Thie view from Campbell Mountain looking over Okanagan Lake in Penticton. (Image courtesy of miller_bobbi/Instagram)

Mix of sun and cloud for the Okanagan-Shuswap-Similkameen region

Environment Canada is forecasting a chance of showers with a risk of thunderstorms for the region

Expect a mix of sun and cloud today in the Okanagan-Shuswap-Similkameen, with a slight possibility of showers for much of the region.

Penticton:

Osoyoos held B.C.’s hot spot title this morning at 18.2 C, but expect it to be mainly cloudy in the Penticton area. Environment Canada is forecasting a 30 per cent chance of showers with wind will gust up to 20 kilometres per hour this afternoon. The high is 26 C and a low of 15 C overnight.

Salmon Arm:

There is a 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with a risk of thunderstorms. Salmon Arm will see a high of 24 C and have a UV index of 8 (very high). The showers and risk of thunderstorms will move into the evening, clearing overnight with a low of 13 C.

Vernon:

Mainly cloudy today with a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with a risk of thunderstorm. Today’s high is 23 C and the low overnight is 13 C.

Kelowna:

It will be mainly cloudy today in Kelowna with a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Wind will gust from 20 km to 40 per hour this afternoon. Today’s high is forecasted to be 24 C and it is expected to drop to 13 C overnight.

Summerland:

Mainly cloudy in Summerland with a 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. Wind will gust at 20 km from the north. Today’s high is 26 C and a low of 15 C overnight.

Princeton:

A mix of sun and cloud is forecasted with a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon and into the early evening. Today’s high is 24 C and the low overnight is 8 C.

