Mix of sun and cloud, chance of showers ahead for Friday

For Friday the 13th, you can expect a mix of sun and cloud, becoming cloudy near noon with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 18 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 14 C.

Saturday will see periods of rain and a high of 18 C. Overnight will see the rain continue with a low of 11 C.

Sunday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 16 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain and a low of 11 C.

Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 17 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 11 C.

