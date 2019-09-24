Mix of sun and cloud ahead for Tuesday

Plus a look ahead at your week

Tuesday’s forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 20 C. Overnight will be partly cloudy with a low of 10 C. (Pixabay)

Tuesday’s forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 20 C. Overnight will be partly cloudy with a low of 10 C.

READ ALSO: New downtown Victoria hotel to offer car elevator, bee sanctuary

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 17 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers and a low of 12 C.

Thursday will be cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers and a low of 12 C. Overnight will see cloudy periods and a low of 9 C.

READ ALSO: Multi-vehicle crash snarls traffic on Craigflower Road

Friday will be sunny with a high of 16 C and an overnight low of 8 C.

kendra.crighton@blackpress.caFollow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.