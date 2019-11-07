Mix of sun and cloud ahead for Thursday

Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 13 C and an overnight low of 5 C.
Friday’s forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 10 C and an overnight low of 7 C.
Saturday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain, continuing overnight with a high of 10 C and an overnight low of 8 C.
Sunday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 12 C with an overnight low of 5 C.
Monday will see a mix sun and cloud with a high of 12 C and a low of 6 C.
kendra.crighton@blackpress.caFollow us on Instagram