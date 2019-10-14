Mix of sun and cloud ahead for Monday

Plus a look ahead at your week

Thanksgiving Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of 13 C. Overnight will be partly cloudy, with a low of 7 C. (Matteus O’Connor/News Staff)

Thanksgiving Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of 13 C. Overnight will be partly cloudy, with a low of 7 C.

Tuesday will be mainly cloudy with a high of 14 C. Overnight will see periods of rain and a low of 9 C.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Greater Victoria, here’s the news you missed this weekend

Wednesday’s forecast is calling for showers and a high of 14 C, with rain continuing overnight and a low of 9 C.

READ ALSO: Nurse comes home to ‘dream job’ at Saanich Peninsula Hospital

Thursday is expected to see showers throughout the day and into the night, with a high of 13 C and an overnight low of 8 C.

Friday will see showers through the day and into the night as well, with a high of 12 C and an overnight low of 7 C.

kendra.crighton@blackpress.caFollow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.