Mix of sun and cloud ahead for Monday

Thanksgiving Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of 13 C. Overnight will be partly cloudy, with a low of 7 C.
Tuesday will be mainly cloudy with a high of 14 C. Overnight will see periods of rain and a low of 9 C.
Wednesday’s forecast is calling for showers and a high of 14 C, with rain continuing overnight and a low of 9 C.
Thursday is expected to see showers throughout the day and into the night, with a high of 13 C and an overnight low of 8 C.
Friday will see showers through the day and into the night as well, with a high of 12 C and an overnight low of 7 C.
kendra.crighton@blackpress.caFollow us on Instagram