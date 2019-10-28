Monday will see mix of sun and cloud, becoming sunny in the morning with a high of 11 C. Overnight will be clear, with wind gusts and a low of 1 C. (Matteus O’Connor/News Staff)

Mix of sun and cloud ahead for Monday

Plus a look ahead at the week

  • Oct. 28, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Monday will see mix of sun and cloud, becoming sunny in the morning with a high of 11 C. Overnight will be clear, with wind gusts and a low of 1 C.

Tuesday will be sunny with wind in the morning, and a high of 8 C. Overnight will be clear, with a low of 1 C.

Wednesday will be sunny with a high of 8 C and an overnight low of 3 C.

Thursday is expected to be sunny with a high of 10 C and an overnight low of 5 C.

Friday will be sunny with a high of 11 C and an overnight low of 2 C.

