‘Misuse of fire’ sparks wildfire near Castlegar

The fire near Deer Park was extinguished Monday.

A person is suspected to be the cause of a fire northwest of Syringa Provincial Park.

The fire was spotted on Sunday, just north of the community of Deer Park.

Southeast Fire Centre Crews were able to completely extinguish the fire on Monday.

A Natural Resources officer is investigating the cause of the fire, but it is currently considered to be a result of the “misuse of fire” according to SEFC spokesperson Ashley Davidoff.

The same area was struck by a fire last year which burned more than 400 hectares and resulted in evacuation orders for the area’s residents.

A category 2 fire ban went into place Monday for the entire Southeast Fire Centre.

The ban includes open fires larger than half a metre wide and half a metre high, any stubble or grass fires, the use of burn barrels or burn cages, the use of air curtain burners, the use of fireworks and the use of tannerite for target shooting.

Smaller campfires or cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes are not included in the prohibition.

