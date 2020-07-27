Mission’s Spring Clean-Up rescheduled for end of September

Event runs from Sept. 21 to Oct. 2 and resident can set out two cubic metres of additional garbage

Spring Clean-Up 2020 has been rescheduled and will now run from Sept. 21 to Oct. 2, 2020. Residents may set out up to two cubic metres of additional garbage or bulky items. / File Photo

According to the District of Mission website, Spring Clean-Up 2020 has been rescheduled and will now run from Sept. 21 to Oct. 2, 2020.

Curbside collection residents may set out up to two cubic metres of additional garbage or bulky items on their regular collection day during that period of time.

One cubic metre is equivalent to about six bags of garbage or one stove.

Items set out for Spring Clean-Up must not be loose and must be manageable for two people.

Items that are excluded from Spring Clean-Up include all electronics, renovation waste, hazardous materials and vehicle parts.

Additional COVID-19 precautions may apply to this year’s clean-up event and will be advertised closer to the date of the event.

The District has also rescheduled its annual Household Hazardous Waste Day, which will now take place on Oct. 3.

On that day, hazardous waste can be dropped off free of charge. Drop-off day will take place at the Mission Recycling Depot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Acceptable Residential Household Hazardous Waste includes:

Smoke Detectors

CO2 Detectors

Mercury-filled Thermostats

Household Paint Cans (with or without residue)

Paint Aerosol Cans (with or without residue)

Flammable liquids (must display flammable symbol)

Domestic Pesticide (must display poison symbol and ‘pest control product’ PCP registration number)

Gasoline (must be returned in an approved UCL container, maximum 25 litres)

The depot also accepts electronics and appliances.

Due to COVID-19, the number of customers allowed at the drop-off counter has been limited to two at a time. To reduce waiting times for other customers, please sort your recyclables at home. Regular recyclables are accepted in the following eight categories:

1. Stretchy plastic film and bags (bread bags, shopping bags, beverage case overwrap etc.)

2. Other flexible packaging (crinkly plastic film, chip bag, candy wrappers, etc., and Ziploc™ bags)

3. Retail packaging containers (metal cans, metal and plastic lids, rigid plastic cups, tubs and pails, dairy cartons etc.)

4. Paper products and paper packaging (newspaper, flyers, tissue boxes, shoe cartons etc.)

5. Corrugated cardboard

6. White Styrofoam (meat trays, electronics packaging etc. – NO peanuts)

7. Coloured Styrofoam™ (No peanuts)

8. Container glass (jars and bottles, place metal and plastic lids with retail packaging containers).

