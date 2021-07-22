Mission’s Keystone Bridge to be replaced, Keystone Avenue closed to all traffic starting Aug. 6

Mission’s tiny Keystone Bridge has reached the end of its service life, and needs to be replaced.

Starting on Aug. 6, work will begin to construct a new bridge to stand over Hairsine Creek. This requires all traffic to halt from Jacobsen Street to Wallace Street until October, 2021.

Some work will occur before and after this time period, requiring single-lane alternating traffic at times.

“During construction, every effort will be made to minimize the inconvenience to residents and businesses, however with work of this nature, some inconvenience will be unavoidable and we kindly ask for your patience,” says a July 19 press release from the city.

“Due to the in-stream works associated with this type of construction, most of the work will occur during the environmental (fisheries) window.”

Anyone with concerns about the construction can contact Barry McDonald, Hanna Infrastructure’s general superintendent at 250-212-5565.

If issues arise outside of normal working hours (7:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday), please contact the public works department’s after-hours dispatch at 604-820-3761.

Mission City Record