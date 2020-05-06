Mission’s Cody McMahon signs with Calgary Dinos

Mission’s Cody McMahon has signed with the University of Calgary Dinos football program.

The former Mission Roadrunners standout and the school made the announcement on May 4.

“I really like the city. It is beautiful,” stated McMahon to the Dinos website. “Calgary is close to home and is only a one-hour flight. It is a better fit for me and my family. I like the intense academic support that Calgary has and the great coaching staff present.”

McMahon has the size and mobility that a lot of teams at the college level value. He stands six-foot-four and weighs in at 245 and his high school numbers at the defensive end position were impressive. He led Mission with 36 tackles and 10 sacks in seven games in the 2019 season. He also spent some time as fullback and halfback on the offensive side of the ball.

The 2020 grad also had interest from SFU, the University of Manitoba, UBC and Carleton prior to making his final decision.

Last year he was invited to the CanadaFootballChat.com Prospect Game in Ottawa, and also was ranked a top 100 player by CFC. He was also a British Columbia high school all-star playing in the B.C. Subway Bowl all-star game this past year. Last summer he was a starter along the defensive line for Team B.C. at the Canada Cup Tournament in Kingston.

McMahon was also a talented lacrosse player, and was chosen 14th overall by the Port Coquitlam Saints at the 2019 BCJALL draft. He also played junior football with the Mission Niners.

He plans to study sociology at Calgary. He joins a Dinos team that captured the 2019 Vanier Cup back on Nov. 23. The Dinos schedule sees them travel to Vancouver to take on the UBC Thunderbirds once a year, which means local fans will get the chance to see him suit up later this year.

