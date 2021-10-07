Mission’s Christmas Craft Market cancelled due to new COVID restrictions

Mission’s 40th annual Christmas Craft Market has been cancelled due to the new COVID restrictions imposed on the eastern Fraser Valley.

The Mission Arts Council made the difficult decision to call off the November event, said Maurice Motut, administrative assistant to the council.

“The logistics of putting on such a large event under these guidelines made us question whether or not it could be done safely,” Motut said by email.

“So, with the safety of the public, our volunteers and vendors in mind, we have made the difficult decision to cancel our fundraising event this year.”

The provincial health authority imposed further restrictions on the Fraser East health delivery area on Sept. 28, stating that COVID patients were putting a strain on local hospitals.

The rules include strict restrictions on unvaccinated individuals attending both social and organized gatherings in Abbotsford, Agassiz, Harrison, Hope, Chilliwack and Mission.

Indoor social gatherings will be limited to five additional people, or one additional household. Outdoor social gatherings will be limited to 10 unless all are fully vaccinated.