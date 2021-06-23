Mission’s Canada Day celebration will be a virtual event – again

City is hosting the online event on July 1 to bring the community together

Mission’s 2021 Canada Day celebrations will take place online for the second year in a row. / Screenshot

Mission’s Canada Day celebrations will be virtual again this year.

The City of Mission is hosting the online event on July 1 to bring the community together with family-fun activities and the opportunity to celebrate the rich cultural diversity found within the community.

Mission is committed to virtually sharing community spirit, entertainment, family activities, and the cultural practices of a variety of our community members on Canada Day.

All of the online programming, pre-registration, and details can be found at missioncanadaday.ca.

This includes the opportunity to paint a maple leaf before Canada Day, register for a family swim, follow an interactive map that highlights locations across the community, and attend Zoom Canada/Mission Trivia and Music Bingo – in the afternoon at 3.30 p.m. for kids and at 7 p.m. for the whole family.

“We are excited to offer a virtual Canada Day event to the people of Mission this year. We have spoken with leaders of the Leq’a:mel, Matsqui, and Sumas First Nations and we all agree that Canada Day is an opportunity for us to reflect on the lessons of our past, including recent events involving residential schools,” said Mayor Paul Horn. “Canada is an ever-evolving place and we all envision a country built on reconciliation. I would invite Mission to spend this year’s Canada Day thinking about how we can build a community that honours Indigenous traditions, leadership, and values.”

Mission is proud to support local indigenous and cultural groups in our programming and planning of the event. A variety of activities are planned and will all be placed on the missioncanadaday.ca website on July 1.

The city acknowledges that it is situated within the unceded, ancestral and shared territory of the Sto:Lo people. Mission is situated on Matsqui, Sema:th, Kwantlen, Katzie, Sq’ewlets, and Leq’a:mel traditional territories.

Mission City Record