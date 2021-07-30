Mission’s Brent Hayden qualifies for semi-finals for Men’s 50 Metre Freestyle in Tokyo

Hayden finishes 8th overall in qualifying round, top 16 face off tonight

Mission’s Brent Hayden is off to the semi-finals in the Men’s 50 Metre Freestyle at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Summer games.

Hayden finished eighth overall in the qualifying round early Friday morning, and fourth in his heat (bracket), with a time of 21.85 seconds – 0.53 seconds off the lead U.S. swimmer, Caeleb Dressel.

The top 16 times, regardless of heat, face off tonight in the semi-finals at 7:11 p.m. Swimmers with the top eight times will advance to the finals on July 31 at 6:30 p.m.

Hayden, 37, is the oldest swimmer at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and the oldest swimmer to ever compete for Canada on the Olympic stage.

He and his team narrowly missed the podium in the Men’s 4×100 Metre Freestyle event last weekend, being just 0.3 seconds away from a bronze medal.

The squad set Canada’s best ever time in the event.

RELATED: Mission’s Olympic veterans Brent Hayden, Kim Gaucher aim to make history in Tokyo

RELATED: Mission’s Brent Hayden just misses podium at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

@portmoodypigeonpatrick.penner@missioncityrecord.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.