Mission’s 2021 grad ceremonies to be under same COVID limitations as 2020 grad

The Mission School District’s 2021 graduates will unfortunately be under the same COVID-19 restrictions as the 2020 graduates.

Superintendent Angus Wilson sent a letter to the Grade 12’s and their parents yesterday (Feb. 25), confirming the structure of the ceremonies will be similar to last year.

That means limited cohorts of people, social distancing and no large-scale proms, parties, get-togethers or events. While students will still walk across a stage, many traditions and rites of passage will still be missing.

“We had hoped that maybe things would improve; as things have not really improved, we want to keep it as safe as possible,” Wilson said. “For the vast majority of people, that’s what was expected … It’s still disappointing to hear it.”

In September, many were hopeful that vaccinations would be enough to loosen the requirements by the time of graduation, but COVID-19 infections have persisted and more provincial regulations have come down, Wilson said.

He added schools are currently trying to figure out the best path forward under the current limitations they face, and many end-of-year events have been modified or scrapped altogether.

“There’s scholarship things, award ceremonies and transition dinners for kids and parents,” he said. “All that stuff has either been frozen or modified into some kind of zoom event.”

RELATED: Mission School District’s 2020 graduation ceremony plans now in place

@portmoodypigeonpatrick.penner@missioncityrecord.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Mission City Record