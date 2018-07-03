Mission woman wins Miss BC title

Christine Jamieson says it hasn't totally sunk in yet, but she's still excited

Christine Jamieson is the first Mission contestant to ever win the title of Miss BC.

On Monday night, before a crowd of enthusiastic supporters, Jamieson’ s name was announced and a tiara was placed on her head.

Less than 12 hours later, she was back at her job with a local construction company.

“I am excited and I don’t think it’s totally sunk in. I had to get up at 5 a.m. this morning and go back to my real life of work every day,” she said.

Jamieson did not expect to win and hearing her name called out was a surprise.

“Honestly I was in shock, but excited and excited for the year to come.”

Winning the title was the ultimate ending to a great ride.

“It was an absolutely amazing experience. I am completely inspired by the other 47 contestants. As much as I walked away being the winner each one of them was inspiring in their own way and are they’re own winner.

“Now I have to take that experience and use it to make positive change.”

When not winning titles, Jamieson, who was diagnosed with epilepsy when she was 16, runs her own marketing company, works full-time for a construction company, founded a not-for-profit organization, helped create the High Five program at Simon Fraser University and volunteers for the Center for Epilepsy and Seizure Education in BC.

She sees her new title as a way to continue her charitable work.

“What the Miss BC platform does for me is give me a little bit more of a voice, a little bit of a step ahead than I would normally have in order to work on my platform and that’s better education and getting more funding for epilepsy and mental health.

Even if she had not won, the experiences she had during the competition has benefited her.

“The best part was all the workshops and getting to actually grow and learn more because I think we can never stop learning. It was an amazing experience that way as well.”

Workshops included public speaking, integrity, interview skills, and even self defence.

For the next year, Jamieson will represent the province and represent Mission.

“The nice part about Mission is it is a very small community and its a very close community and I’m proud to represent it.”

Full results:

Christine Jamieson (Mission), Taylor Aller (Surrey) and Michelle Admodi (Vancouver) f were announced the winners of the Miss BC, Mrs. BC and Miss Teen BC titles, respectively.

The ladies were chosen out of nearly 50 who entered the 16th annual competition, which took place at the Chief Sepass Theatre in Fort Langley on July 2.

Cheryl Schindler (Surrey) was named Mrs. Charity BC after raising more than $11,000 for the pageant’s partner charity, Cops for Cancer. To date, contestants have raised close to $400,000.

Natasha Chadney (Langley) took the title of Miss Fraser Valley, Shawdi Safari (Burnaby) is Miss Greater Vancouver, Pavneet Dhanoa (Surrey) is Miss Lower Mainland, Hannah Oliner (Fort St. James) is Miss Northern BC, Alexandra Klock (Courtenay) is Miss Vancouver Island, Jenn Sheffield (Victoria) is Mrs. Vancouver Island, Stephanie Solem (Surrey) is Mrs. Greater Vancouver, Tina Young (Surrey) is Miss Teen Lower Mainland, Priyaali Kanti (Kelowna) is Miss Teen Interior and Khushi Bimbrawh (Surrey) is Miss Teen Greater Vancouver.

Aller was also honoured with the Miss Congeniality award, as chosen by her fellow competitors.

Unlike traditional pageants, Miss BC does not focus on physical beauty — there are no age, weight or height restrictions to enter. Contestants are encouraged to give back to their communities through volunteer work, and to be role models for young people.

– with files from Miranda Gathercole