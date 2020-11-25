Mission woman to wear festive glasses until Christmas to raise money for at-risk youth

If you see Chantelle Robertson in town and call her out, she'll make a donation to MY House

If you see Chantelle Robertson around town donning a pair of her Christmas-themed glasses, call her out!

Robertson has pledged to personally donate $5 to the Mission Youth House every time someone catches her out in public wearing the glasses.

If you see her without the glasses, then she’ll donate $50.

Accell Autoglass has agreed to match the donations she receives through her GoFundMe page, up to a maximum of $500, and MRPT Mobile Physiotherapy has promised to do the same, up to a maximum of $200.

Everyone who donates will have their name put into a draw for a chance to receive a gift basket, with goodies like $100 spa cards, wine, muscle balm and a tanning package.

The Mission Youth House is a shelter and resource centre for homeless youth. Recent estimates indicate there are as many as 25 homeless youth in Mission at any given time, according to MYH, and the shelter gives them access to laundry, warm meals and a place to get cleaned up.

