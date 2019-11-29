Mission veteran celebrates her 99th birthday

Marie Higginbottom marked the occasion with her friends and family of four generations

On Nov. 15, 2019, just four days after Remembrance Day, veteran Marie Higginbottom (formerly Sgt. Marie Teresa Martin) celebrated her 99th birthday with her friends and family of four generations.

What is most remarkable about this woman is not her age; it is the life she has lived.

Marie was born in 1920 in Chatham, New Brunswick and served as a sergeant with the C.W.A.C in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Holland and Germany during the Second World War.

She was discharged in Vancouver in 1946 and married Edward Pierre Higginbottom, who also served in the Second World War.

Marie and Ed had two daughters – Dawn and Tara – and moved in 1954 to Mission, where they were very active in the community all their lives.

Marie spent countless hours of her time volunteering at events for families and their children and received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Mission mayor and council in 2004 for her service to the community and the nation.

She is an inspiration to many. Her strength, determination and the commitment she has made to her country and the District of Mission has not gone unnoticed.