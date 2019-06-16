Mission stabbing victim taken to hospital

Mission RCMP are investigating incident, injuries called non-life threatening

A Mission man has been transported to hospital after a reported stabbing incident on Sunday afternoon.

While the investigation is still in the early stages, Mission RCMP say the incident took place at about 12:30 p.m. in the area of Tupper Boulevard.

A medevac helicopter was called in, and the victim was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No other information is available at this time, but police did say there is no concern for the public’s safety regarding this incident.

