Mission sisters create Walk For A Well event

Two elementary school girls helped to raise $1,200 for a new well in Eniwani, Nigeria

The hard work of two sisters has helped to raise $1,200 for a new well in Eniwani, Nigeria

Ella (10) and Maya (8) Matheny created the Walk For A Well event which took place on Saturday at Fraser River Heritage Park

The two girls are the daughters of Kevin Matheny, the Global Education teacher at Mission Secondary School.

The fundraising event was a collaboration with the two girls, Matheny’s Global Education class and the girls’ uncle – Canadian Olympic gold medal winner Daniel Igali.

Matheny explained that Ella and Maya, both students at Windebank Elementary, decided to host the fundraiser and invited their classmates and teachers to come and walk with them for five kilometres.

The girls took pledges from the community (per kilometre) and are now donating all the proceeds to build a clean drinking water well in their uncle’s village in Nigeria.

MORE: Heritage to Hatzic run raises funds

Igali, who won the gold medal for Canada in the 2000 Sydney Olympics in wrestling, is Matheny’s adopted brother.

Ella and Maya created the Walk For A Well to support their uncle’s efforts to help create more sources of clean drinking water in Nigeria.

The event was so successful that the girls are hoping to make it an annual fundraiser.

This isn’t the only fundraiser that Matheny is involved with.

His Global Education class is heading to Zambia next March (2020) to build a classroom for orphans.

The class will be hosting a Bottle Drive/Car Wash and barbecue on Saturday, June 8 with the profits going to the construction of the classroom in Zambia.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mission Secondary’s bus loop.

kevin.mills@missioncityrecord.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter