Mission singer set to release debut single ‘Love Is Our Hero’

Shauna Singer's been singing since the age of 9; now stepping of comfort zone with 1st original song

Local musician Shauna Singer is set to release her debut single “Love Is Our Hero” on Oct. 15.

The Mission vocalist draws inspiration from the likes of Whitney Houston, Alicia Keys, Celine Dion, Christina Auguilara, combined with the “80’s edge” of Prince and Dua Lipa, according to her biography.

Singer has been in many musical theatre productions and sings professionally in live bands, but says she’s now stepping out of her comfort zone with her own original music.

“In the current state of the world, we need to remember to all stand together no matter our beliefs. Love Is Our Hero is a song about choosing love to guide you through life and standing together with everyone around you,” Singer said.

“Believe in your dreams and shine brightly! It lights the way for others to do the same.”

Singer has been singing since the age of 9, when her mother, a classical pianist, discovered her talent after asking her to sing some voiceover work.

She’s now developed her own style, characterized by “power belting and well placed vocal runs.”

Listen to Singer at her Youtube Channel Below:

