Mission seeks public feedback on 7th Avenue Greenway design

Greenway part of commitment to provide mobility options for all to walk, wheel or cycle

The District of Mission is seeking feedback from the community on the design process for the 7th Avenue Greenway.

The 7th Avenue Greenway is part of the District’s commitment to providing mobility options and making it easier for people of all ages and abilities to walk, wheel or cycle.

It is envisioned to be a “spine” in the District’s emerging active transportation network and will combine both off-street and on-street active transportation infrastructure.

The greenway will be an extension of the existing East Mission Heritage Greenway and will provide a continuous 6.5 km connection from Wren Street in the west to Dewdney Trunk Road in the east.

The future greenway includes three segments, with the design process focusing on the east and west segments.

• West Segment: 7th Avenue between Wren Street and Fraser River Heritage Park;

• Existing Segment: Existing pathways within Fraser River Heritage Park (no changes planned);

• East Segment: Residential streets between Fraser River Heritage Park and Dewdney Trunk Road.

Seventh Avenue has long been identified as a high priority active transportation corridor during several planning processes, including the 2003 Bicycle Master Plan; 2009 Parks, Trails and Bicycle Master Plan; and 2016 Transportation Master Plan.

It was selected based on the corridor’s direct, continuous, and relatively flat east-west connection across the district and proximity to school, parks, community facilities, and commercial businesses.

“This engagement will allow residents to share their feedback to shape the design options for the 7th Avenue Greenway,” said Acting-Mayor Ken Herar.

“Whether you walk or wheel, this corridor will offer residents a safe and convenient mobility option in Mission.”

Stakeholders and the public will be consulted at different stages of the design process, beginning with an online survey.

The survey is available until March 26, 2021 at engage.mission.ca/7th-avenue-greenway.

Additional opportunities for feedback will be offered later this Spring as concept designs are developed.

Mission City Record