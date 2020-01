For the third time in four days, cold and icy condition force public schools to shut down

For the third time in four days, Mission Public Schools will be closed.

Angus Wilson, superintendent of schools, made the announcement on Twitter on Wednesday night that all schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 16.

Wilson wrote “due to ongoing concerns with blowing drifts, ice build up and other worsening conditions overnight, the #SD75 team has made the decision to close ahead of schedule. Therefore, Thursday, January 16th, all Mission Schools will be CLOSED.”