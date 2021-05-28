Mission Road in Vernon closed for repairs tonight

Repairs to a water main break will take 6-8 hours; the road will reopen Sunday morning

Mission Road in Vernon will be closed for repairs starting at 8 p.m. Friday, May 28, 2021. The work to repair a irrigation water main break is expected to last six to eight hours and the road will reopen Sunday morning. (File photo)

Vernon’s Mission Road will be temporarily closed to traffic tonight (May 28) for repairs to a broken irrigation water main.

A portion of the road between 15th Avenue and Allen Brooks Way is currently down to single-lane alternating traffic.

Starting at 8 p.m., the road will be closed to through traffic between 15th and Bench Row Road and will be accessible only to local traffic.

Southbound traffic on 34th Street will be detoured onto Highway 97 via 16th Avenue, while northbound traffic on Commonage Road from the Predator Ridge area will be detoured onto the highway at Bailey Road.

Bench Row Road will remain accessible, but drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route if possible. Traffic control will be stationed at 15th and Bailey Road to help direct drivers.

The City of Vernon anticipates it will take six to eight hours to complete the work, and Mission Road will be open again Sunday morning.

“Please remember to slow down and obey all traffic control devices and personnel,” the city said in a press release Friday.

“The city apologizes for any inconvenience this closure may cause and appreciates everyone’s patience while the emergency repairs are being completed.”

