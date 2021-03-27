Mission Recycling Depot awarded Top Collector Award from BC Used Oil Management Association

Ranked 7th in B.C. for 'exemplary performance' in collection of used oil, antifreeze materials

The Mission Recycling Depot has been awarded a Top Collector Award by the BC Used Oil Management Association (BCUOMA).

The local depot is ranked seventh in the entire province for the collection of used oil and antifreeze materials, and is the only depot in the Fraser Valley in the top 20. The City of Burnaby Eco-Centre, and the Ridge Meadows Recycling Society are ranked number one and two, respectively.

“These B.C. organizations are some of the most dedicated used oil and antifreeze Return Collection Facilities (RCF) in Canada,” said David Lawes, CEO of BCUOMA. “They continue to provide convenient, environmentally-friendly and easy-to-use infrastructures for their DIY customers.”

The BCUOMA is a non-profit group dedicated to the collection and recycling of lubricating oil, oil filters, oil containers, used antifreeze and antifreeze containers in B.C. The top 30 recycling depots were given an award for the second annual Top Collector Awards.

The criteria for receiving an award is based on the total amount of used oil, oil filters, oil containers, antifreeze and antifreeze containers collected; the total number of years participating with BCUOMA’s program; and showing continued support for BCUOMA and other recycling stewardship related programs.

“We feel proud to work with such professional businesses across the province, and we are honoured to provide them with these awards that recognizes their commitment to BCUOMA’s RCF program, and their continued outstanding performance,” Lawes said.

The used oil collected at these facilities are re-refined into new lubricating oil, or sold as raw-material inputs for manufacturing or energy products. Scrap metals retrieved from oil filters, as well as plastic oil and antifreeze containers are also repurposed.

