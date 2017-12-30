Mission Record: 2017 Year in Review – July to September

JULY

Mission loses a treasured citizen: Claire Clemo, better known to thousands of former Mission students as Miss Clemo, passed away, at the age of 82. Clemo taught at Mission central, where she encouraged and motivated multitudes of young minds, guided by her principle: “As I teach I learn, and as I learn, I teach.”

Sex offender leaves Mission: James Conway, 42, a high-risk sex offender, left Mission to live in Chilliwack. The Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General’s corrections branch announced the move in a public notice.

Three decades of music: Take 35 musical acts and an energetic crowd of close to 5,000 people, add more than 250 volunteers and a dedicated staff of coordinators, and the result was the 30th annual Mission Folk Festival. Organizers of this year’s event said they were “tremendously happy” with how smoothly things went with the event at Fraser River Heritage Park.

AUGUST

Fire ban means no fires: A district-wide fire ban had been in place since July 6, but some Mission residents still didn’t understand the implications of the ban. Mission Fire Rescue responded to several burning complaints, grass fires and even campfires.

City faces real crisis with homeless situation: Randy Hawes thought there was a better way to deal with the issue of homelessness. Mission’s mayor said there were not enough necessary resources to properly react to the complex issues facing not just Mission, but several communities in the Fraser Valley.

Mission hires 45 new teachers: The superintendent for Mission Public Schools filled about 45 new teaching positions as well as renewing nine TTOC (teachers teaching on call) positions, and his work wasn’t over. Angus Wilson still needed to hire a number of new TTOCs.

SEPTEMBER

Shots fired at Mission residence: For the second time in five days, Mission RCMP investigated an early-morning shooting incident. Police responded to a report of multiple shots being fired in the 25100 block of Henry Avenue in the Hatzic area. The residents were home at the time of the shooting, but no injuries were reported.

Drug treatment clinic proposed: A staff report was presented to council to consider the possibility of Mission becoming home to an opioid substitution treatment clinic. Staff recommended a zoning bylaw text amendment to allow for a clinic to be located at the Mission Memorial Hospital site. The zoning change would allow clinical treatment, such as methadone and suboxone, to be operated by the Fraser Health Authority.

Senior/youth centre moves forward: It was announced that seniors and youth in Mission were going to get additional space for programs. The district was to start work to develop a community centre with dedicated space for each group. Council voted unanimously to direct staff to move forward on completing a scope of work for an estimated $3 million project to develop a community centre to provide dedicated space for both seniors and youth next to the existing activity centre.

Cell tower at sports park nixed: Council decided there would not be a cell tower constructed beside the Mission Sports Park. Council gave its support to a proposal to construct the wireless communications facility at 7983 Nelson St. – at the Mission Golf and County Club – rather than the original suggestion of 8020 Oyama St., by the sports park. A group of concerned parents protested against the tower being constructed so close to an area where children play.