Mission receives oil recycling grant

Mission will receive approximately $8,000 towards its used oil recycling facility.

The BC Used Oil Management Association (BCUOMA) announced that it is providing infrastructure grants for recycling centres that need additional infrastructure for their facility, such as tanks, covered sheds, or other containment materials for their used oil, antifreeze, filters and containers.

In January of 2018, the district opened a used oil recycling drop off location at the Mission Recycling Depot (7229 Mershon St.). The centre was needed after both Canadian Tire and Lordco ended their local recycling programs, leaving Mission residents no options to dispose of used oil except to drive it out of town – or dump it.

Michael Boronowski, the district’s manager of civic engagement and corporate initiatives said the used oil facility cost taxpayers just over $30,000 to create and the reason the centre was required is because the BCUOMA was “unable to get a local retailer to offer the program as they are meant to.”

“People were upset so we stepped in and built the facility,” explained Boronowski, adding that the small grant from the BCUOMA offsets a little bit of the cost.

“We find it really unfortunate and frustrating that they were unable to work with their own retailers … To run their own programs and we had to step in at the taxpayers expense and run a program that’s important to people.”

David Lawes, executive director of the BCUOMA said, if he recalls correctly, it was the district that came forward with the proposal which the BCUOMA accepted.

He said each location, private or municipal, make their own business decisions.

“On top of the grant money we provide, we also provide a per volume rate. So the more material we get back, they also get paid by that on an ongoing basis,” said Lawes.

Finding a local retailer to run the program was difficult said Lawes.

“Some of the issues we’ve had with some retailors deciding not to collect is largely due to consumers making late night drop-offs.”

Businesses would discover mystery materials as well as couches and TVs and other items at the side of the store.

“It makes more sense to go to a multi-material site.”

As for covering the cost of Mission’s facility, Lawes said each deal is a little bit different. One of the factors was how Mission created the centre.

“My understanding is they cemented in a spill containment area. It’s a permanent modification, not something we could recover if they stop.”