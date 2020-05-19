Mission RCMP wants the public’s input

The opinions of Mission residents matter to the RCMP.

Typically, the Mission RCMP hosts a town hall meeting around this time of year to update the community on progress regarding past priorities and to seek input into new initiatives. The input from the community gives the senior management of the RCMP direction when developing strategic priorities.

These priorities set the tone and direction of day to day policing operations.

“There are so many areas of policing that our police officers could put their time and attention to. As an organization with a scope as large as ours, we want to prioritize our resources in a way that deals with issues that are important to the residents of Mission,” said Insp. Stephen Corp, Officer in Charge of the Mission RCMP.

“We rely on input from the community to do our jobs well.”

The strategic priority process for policing has been in place for several years within the District of Mission. As residents do not have an avenue this year to provide their input, given the inability to attend community meetings, the District of Mission has developed an online survey that will assist in developing the policing priorities for this coming year.

Residents of Mission are urged to take 10 minutes and fill out the survey.

You can find it on the District of Mission website at mission.ca.

Mission City Record