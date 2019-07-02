Mission RCMP to heavily patrol recreational areas

Police want to also remind the public that campsites, lakes, and other areas will be monitored

It’s that time of year when people flock to the woods and enjoy all that rural Mission has to offer. However things can go wrong quickly when laws that are put in place to keep people safe are ignored.

The Mission RCMP want to remind the public of the following safety tips and laws:

Discarding lit cigarette butts on the ground could result in a $575 fine;

Educate yourself on local fire bans prior to attending the area;

There are ‘no shooting areas’ identified around the Fraser Valley Regional District within 400 metres of most roads. Gun users who ignore the restrictions could face fines of up to $50,000 and jail time. (See fvrd.ca/NoShootingAreas) for details;

Alcohol and most recreational activities don’t mix. It’s illegal to operate recreational vehicles including a boat while under the influence of alcohol;

Respect the wildlife and other campers in the area. If you pack it in, make sure you pack it out.

The Mission RCMP want to also remind the public that campsites, lakes, and other recreational areas will be heavily patrolled this summer. Please be safe and enjoy the area.

If you witness any crime, unsafe or suspicious activity please contact the Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161 or anonymously with Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).