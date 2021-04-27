Mission RCMP seek public’s assistance in search for Reid Owen-Arkeley

Reid Owen-Arkeley, 24, was last seen at temporary residence in Mission on April 24

The Mission RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in their search for Reid Owen-Arkeley.

Owen-Arkeley was last seen at his temporary residence in Mission on April 24, around midnight, according to an RCMP news release.

The 25-year-old man is described as six-feet, four-inches tall and weighing 175 pounds.

He has no ties to the community and may have returned to the Langley or Surrey area, police say.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2021-4702.

Mission City Record