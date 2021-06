Mcilmoyle last seen on June 1 in Mission

The Mission RCMP are hoping the public can help them find Matthew Allen Mcilmoyle, who was last seen on June 1.

Mcilmoyle is 30-years old, white, six-feet one-inch tall, weighs 181 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Mcilmoyle, they are asked to call the Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161 or Crime stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at SOLVECRIME.CA.

Mission City Record