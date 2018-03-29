Mission RCMP is looking for the owners of these items, which they believe may be stolen. / RCMP Photo

Mission RCMP searching for owners of suspected stolen goods

If any of these items look familiar, then call the police

  • Mar. 29, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Last month (Feb. 9) the Mission RCMP’s Prolific Offender Suppression Team (POST) executed a search warrant on a local residence for property that was believed to be stolen.

During the search, the police located a Red Honda Generator, three air compressors, a black handheld heater as well as a yellow and orange surveyor’s tripod which they believe to be stolen.

RCMP are hoping to identify the owner or owners of the property and are asking the public to call the Mission RCMP Detachment at 604-826-7161, quoting file number 2018-1545, with any information they may have in relation to these items.

Proof of ownership will be required.

Personal stories offer insight into why change is needed
City considering realigning Georgia Greenway to save three trees

