Mission RCMP searching for missing woman

Tammy Joseph was last seen in Mission on May 5

Mission RCMP is seeking assistance from the public to locate Tammy Joseph who was last seen in Mission, BC on May 5, 2019, and she has since been reported as missing.

Joseph is described as a 43-year-old indigenous female, 5′ 1″ (155 cm), 115 pounds (52 kg) with long dark brown hair.

She may possibly be travelling with an indigenous male in his 40s, driving a black 2016 Honda CRV bearing BC licence FE147C, to the Port Douglas, BC area via Squamish, B.C.

If you have any information pertaining to the whereabouts of Tammy Joseph, please contact the Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161, or your local police.