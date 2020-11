Asking the public for assistance to locate Rocky Tolfree

The Mission RCMP are asking the public for assistance to locate a missing person .

Rocky Tolfree is a 43-year-old Caucasian male who is five feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 186 pounds. RCMP say he is bald and has tattoos.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rocky Tolfree is urged to contact their local police, Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at SOLVECRIME.CA.

Mission City Record