Mission RCMP search for missing man

Have you seen Terry Pirson?

Mission RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Pirson, a Mission resident who has been reported missing.

Pirson was last seen April 28, 2020. He is a 44-year-old Caucasian male who is five feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Pirson has long curly black hair, a black/gray beard and was last seen wearing a black hat with a Corvette emblem, dark gray shirt with a black hoodie, jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Terry Pirson is urged to contact their local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Mission City Record