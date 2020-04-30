Mission RCMP search for missing man

Have you seen Terry Pirson?
Mission RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Pirson, a Mission resident who has been reported missing.
Pirson was last seen April 28, 2020. He is a 44-year-old Caucasian male who is five feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.
Pirson has long curly black hair, a black/gray beard and was last seen wearing a black hat with a Corvette emblem, dark gray shirt with a black hoodie, jeans and black shoes.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Terry Pirson is urged to contact their local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).