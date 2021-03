William Joshua Bowles last seen March 4 at Haven in the Hollow shelter

The Mission RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in their search for William Joshua Bowles.

Bowles, 37, was last seen at the Haven in the Hollow shelter on March 4, police say. He is described as Caucasian, five-feet ten inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of BOWLES, they are asked to call the Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161 orCrimestoppersat 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)or online at SOLVECRIME.CA.

