Mission RCMP request public’s assistance in search for Bruce Richard Haddock

Haddock last seen on Sept. 9, 2021

The Mission RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in their search for Bruce Richard Haddock, who was last seen in Mission on Sept. 9, 2021.

Haddock, 65, is described as six-feet tall, weighing 174 pounds, having brown shoulder-length hair, and missing teeth.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black backpack, black hiking books, and carrying a silver and black bicycle.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Haddock, they are asked to call the Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at SOLVECRIME.CA.

