Mission RCMP out in full force looking for distracted drivers

March is Distracted Driving Month and local police want to keep people safe

March is Distracted Driving Month and the Mission RCMP are cracking down on distracted drivers as well as promoting awareness and education on the issue.

More than one in four fatal crashes on B.C. roads involves driver distraction. Every year, on average, 27 people are killed in distracted driving-related crashes in the Lower Mainland.

The Mission RCMP want to remind drivers of the following tips:

– If you find it difficult to take a break from your phone while driving, turn it to silent and keep it out of reach and out of sight.

– Even when stopped at a light or in heavy traffic, you’re still driving, and need to be aware of what’s going on around you. You’re less likely to see pedestrians and cyclists when you’re distracted.

– Drivers in the Graduated Licensing Program (GLP) are not allowed to use their phones at all, even hands-free. This restriction includes streaming music, using maps or GPS apps.

“We will be out in full force with a focus on distracted driving. It’s not about writing tickets or filling a quota, it’s about keeping people safe,” said Cpl. Nathan Berze of the Mission RCMP.

“When you look at your phone while driving, you are not only putting yourself at risk, you’re putting everyone else at risk as well.”