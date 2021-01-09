Mission RCMP continue search for missing senior last seen over 2 months ago

Daniel Halak last seen at his rural Mission home on Nov. 2, vehicle found in Vancouver on Nov. 9

The Mission RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in their continuing search for a missing senior, who was last seen over two months ago.

Daniel Halak, 84, was last seen at his rural residence in Mission on Nov. 2, a RCMP news release says (Jan. 8).

“He has not been seen or heard from since which is unusual for him and has caused his family to be very concerned for his well-being.”

He is known to frequent the Delta area, but his vehicle, a green Chevrolet SUV, was located in Vancouver on Nov. 9.

Halak is described as five-foot-five, weighing 190 pounds with grey hair, blue eyes and usually wearing glasses.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Halak, they are asked to call the Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at SOLVECRIME.CA.

